B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 5,446 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

PANW opened at $399.46 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $404.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of -87.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

