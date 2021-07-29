B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

