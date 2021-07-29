B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,551.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
