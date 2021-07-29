Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $207,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BKR stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,313,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,634. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baker Hughes by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,992,000 after buying an additional 241,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

