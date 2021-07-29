Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

