Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

