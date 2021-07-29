Banano (BAN) Trading 16.1% Higher This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $14.41 million and $270,958.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,492 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,320,246 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

