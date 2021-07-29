Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNMDF. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

