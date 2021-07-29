Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNMDF. Barclays began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Banca Mediolanum has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

