Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.21. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

