Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,919,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,117,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.96. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

