Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

NYSE:BLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,760. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

