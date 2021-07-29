Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has decreased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

