Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.15

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the bank on Monday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

BSBR stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.