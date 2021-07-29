Band Protocol Price Reaches $6.24 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $219.62 million and approximately $67.94 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00015682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

