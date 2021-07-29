Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,310,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.56% of Bank OZK worth $135,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 165,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 83,496 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

