Bao Finance Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.60 million and $763,122.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00036975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00123083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,852.67 or 0.99729486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002527 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.76 or 0.00787670 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

