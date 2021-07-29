Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.33 ($2.94).

BARC stock traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 176.22 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 31,786,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,310,934. The stock has a market cap of £29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.21.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

