Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 224.22 ($2.93).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 176.58 ($2.31) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £30.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.21. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.