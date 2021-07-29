Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.44 ($2.96).

Barclays stock traded up GBX 3.46 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 176.22 ($2.30). 31,786,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,310,934. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

