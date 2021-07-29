Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 240.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of 230.00.

BCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,748,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,195. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

