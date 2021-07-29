Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at UBS Group

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 220.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of 210.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Investec raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 6,748,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

