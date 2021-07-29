Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a 180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of 170.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of Barclays stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 6,748,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,195. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,934,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after purchasing an additional 254,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 386,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

