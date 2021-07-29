Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.77 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$23.63 and a twelve month high of C$41.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

