Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.78. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$26.77, with a volume of 1,785,442 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ABX. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

