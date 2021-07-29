Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.98 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $3.90. 5,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,940. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

