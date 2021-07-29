BarterTrade (BART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $61,293.00

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $61,293.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BarterTrade has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One BarterTrade coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BarterTrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00770908 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BarterTrade Profile

BarterTrade (BART) is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . BarterTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

Buying and Selling BarterTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BarterTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BarterTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.