Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the June 30th total of 669,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 104,860 shares during the period. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

