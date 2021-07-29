Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE BAX traded down $4.56 on Thursday, reaching $77.35. 409,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,741. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1,941.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,937,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,434,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 470,198 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,263,057,000 after purchasing an additional 719,013 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.