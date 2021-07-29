Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Shares Gap Down to $81.91

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.91, but opened at $80.00. Baxter International shares last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 59,644 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAX. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

