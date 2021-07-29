Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €84.84 ($99.81). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €83.88 ($98.68), with a volume of 1,037,576 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.57 ($117.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €89.15. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

