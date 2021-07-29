BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.77 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.61 billion.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$61.87 on Thursday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.99%.

BCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.05.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

