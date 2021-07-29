BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 300,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTG opened at $9.95 on Thursday. BCTG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

