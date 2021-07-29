Beam Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $46.88 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003798 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 93,267,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

