BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE BRBR opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.