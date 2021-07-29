Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,314 ($43.30). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,268 ($42.70), with a volume of 116,057 shares traded.

BWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Libertas Partners boosted their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,849.22 ($50.29).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,397.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

