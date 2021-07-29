Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

BHE opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.00 million, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after acquiring an additional 793,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after acquiring an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 211.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after buying an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

