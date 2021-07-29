Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.66 million and approximately $170,628.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,842,774 coins and its circulating supply is 8,309,604 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

