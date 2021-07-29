Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
APF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). 130,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.02. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market cap of £294.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.
