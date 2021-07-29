Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

APF traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). 130,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 142.02. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.10 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06. The company has a market cap of £294.60 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total value of £420,000 ($548,732.69). Insiders sold a total of 608,000 shares of company stock worth $85,120,000 in the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.