Berenberg Bank Trims Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Target Price to GBX 2,300

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POLY traded up GBX 28.87 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,563.87 ($20.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,772. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,041.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of GBX 18.18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.