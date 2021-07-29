Berry Global Group (BERY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Berry Global Group to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Berry Global Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $63.82 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

