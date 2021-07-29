Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. On average, analysts expect Betterware de Mexico to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.4761 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

