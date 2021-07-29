Beyond Meat (BYND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BYND opened at $126.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

