Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,453.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,453 ($18.98) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62), with a volume of 229987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,431 ($18.70).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

