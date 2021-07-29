Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $171.46. Biglari shares last traded at $169.53, with a volume of 2,124 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $223.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.
Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 194 Steak n Shake traditional franchise and 86 franchise partner units, as well as Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants; and 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 39 franchised units.
