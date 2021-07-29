Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sets New 52-Week High at $211.89

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $211.89 and last traded at $210.90, with a volume of 3730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -254.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.65.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,736 shares of company stock valued at $34,059,296. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after purchasing an additional 83,769 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

