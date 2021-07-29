Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $314.84 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $314.84 or 0.00787305 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $52.94 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
