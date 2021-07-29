Binance USD Tops One Day Volume of $4.15 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 29th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $12.23 billion and $4.15 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00081038 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,224,571,047 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

