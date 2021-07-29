Bio-Techne (TECH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Bio-Techne to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $476.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

