Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.62

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.62 and last traded at $127.67, with a volume of 1770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

