BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $81.07. 8,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $124.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock worth $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

