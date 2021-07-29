BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMRN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.24.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.34. 23,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $124.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.